What Omicron subvariant BA.2 means to U.S. Dr. Céline Gounder, editor at large for public health at Kaiser Health News, joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about the new dominant Omicron subvariant strain BA.2. It comprises more than 72% of positive cases in the United States. She addresses how it compares to previous strains and variants, how our vaccines are holding up against it and whether the surge in the U.K. is a sign of what's to come in the U.S.