What Melania Trump must prove in Daily Mail defamation lawsuit
Future First Lady Melania Trump appeared in a Maryland courtroom Monday in her defamation case against Britain's Daily Mail and blogger Webster Tarpley. Mrs. Trump filed a lawsuit in September, claiming The Daily Mail published false articles alleging she had worked as an escort, and saying that she suffered a nervous breakdown during the campaign. The stories were later retracted. The lawyers for Mrs. Trump and Mr. Tarpley responded to "CBS This Morning" with written statements. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the defamation case.