What lies ahead for new Uber CEO? Uber's new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, calls himself a fighter and says his company needs to change. The former Expedia chief executive took over this week, replacing Travis Kalanick who resigned after a string of scandals. CBS News contributor and Wired editor-in-chief Nicholas Thompson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how Khosrowshahi got the jobs and the challenges he faces.