What legacy does Billy Graham leave behind? The Rev. Billy Graham's body was returned to Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday, three days after the storied pastor passed away at the age of 99. Over the course of his life, Graham became the country's leading evangelical minister, counseling presidents and preaching the Gospel. Grant Wacker, a CBS News consultant and author of the biography "America's Pastor: Billy Graham and the Shaping of a Nation," joined CBSN to discuss Graham's legacy.