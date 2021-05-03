Live

What kind of health care bill could the Senate vote on next week?

The White House changes come as Republicans try to iron out a possible repeal bill to the Affordable Care Act. But that continues to be mired in delays. CBS News political director Steve Chaggaris joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss what kind of bill the Senate could be voting on next week, why Republicans have never been able to agree on a replacement for Obamacare and whether he thinks Republicans and Democrats will ever work together on the issue.
