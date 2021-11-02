What issues have Virginia and New Jersey governor's races focused on? On Election Day, most eyes are on the close governor's race in Virginia between former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe and first-time Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin. In New Jersey, voters will decide whether to give Democratic Governor Phil Murphy a second term or go with former Republican Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster joined CBSN to discuss the campaigns.