What is ISIS-K, the group claiming responsibility for the Kabul attack? The ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan known as ISIS Khorasan, or ISIS-K, claimed responsibility for Thursday's bombings in Kabul that killed over 100 people, including 13 U.S. service members. Before the carnage outside the Afghan capital's airport, U.S. intelligence warned of an imminent attack by the group. CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis joined "CBSN AM" to talk about the extremist group.