What to know about Hezbollah as militant group exchanges fire with Israel Protesters have been gathering in the streets of Lebanon as the fighting between Israel and Hamas intensifies with demonstrators rallying outside the U.S. embassy in Beirut following news of a Gaza hospital's destruction. Meanwhile, Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israeli soldiers along the border, raising concerns that violence could spread throughout the region. Middle East geopolitical expert Trita Parsi joined CBS News to discuss the history of Hezbollah and how precarious the situation is right now in the region.