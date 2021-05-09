Live

What is "clean meat" and should you be eating it?

There may be an alternative on the horizon to your typical ground beef burger. Paul Shapiro, author of "Clean Meat," joins CBSN to discuss efforts to create meat in a lab and how it could change the way we eat.
