What is Black women's equal pay day? The pay gap between Black women and non-Hispanic White men is getting bigger by the year. Black women make just 63 cents for every dollar White men make. That adds up to a loss of $24,110 a year and close to a million dollars over the course of 40 years. That means Black women would have to work an additional 214 days to earn what White men made in 2020. That 214th day is called Black women's equal pay day. Taifa Smith Butler, the president of Demos, a progressive think tank focused on creating a just, inclusive, multiracial democracy and economy, explains to CBSN's Tanya Rivero why the pay gap is still happening and what can be done to close the gap for Black women.