What is the "Appeal to Heaven" flag reportedly seen at Alito's vacation home? Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is under scrutiny after The New York Times reported Alito's home displayed a second flag used by Jan. 6 protesters. The "Appeal to Heaven" flag has been associated with a push for a more Christian-minded government and opposition to left-leaning politicians. Matthew Taylor, senior scholar at the Institute for Islamic, Christian, and Jewish Studies, joins "America Decides" to unpack the flag's history.