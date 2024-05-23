Watch CBS News

What is the "Appeal to Heaven" flag reportedly seen at Alito's vacation home?

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is under scrutiny after The New York Times reported Alito's home displayed a second flag used by Jan. 6 protesters. The "Appeal to Heaven" flag has been associated with a push for a more Christian-minded government and opposition to left-leaning politicians. Matthew Taylor, senior scholar at the Institute for Islamic, Christian, and Jewish Studies, joins "America Decides" to unpack the flag's history.
