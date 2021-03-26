Live

Watch CBSN Live

What impact are the airstrikes over Iraq having?

A suicide bombing in Baghdad killed 28 people, while another struck outside the city of Baiji, site of Iraq’s second largest oil refinery. CBS News’ Holly Williams explains the impact airstrikes over Iraq may be having.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.