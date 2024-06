What happens when one party controls a state's government? Over the last two decades, the U.S. has seen a majority of state governments completely lean in one political direction or the other, with 40 states in 2024 having one-party control of the governorship and both legislative bodies. In an opinion piece for The Washington Post, former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels argues that the structural forces of this kind of government lead to bad lawmaking. Daniels joins CBS News to explain.