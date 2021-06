What happens to your digital accounts after you die From email to social media, more and more of modern life is lived online. But what happens when those lives come to an end? Authors Daniel Sieberg and Rikar Steiber have tried to answer that question in their new book, "Digital Legacy: Take Control of Your Online Afterlife." They spoke with "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Michelle Miller on how to responsibly handle our digital assets and our digital legacy.