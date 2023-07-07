What happens to Earth during a solar maximum? An astronomer explains By the time the Earth reaches its closest point to the sun next January, scientists believe the star could be experiencing what's known as a solar maximum. Although the sun will still be some 91 million miles away, the peak in solar activity could affect us here on Earth. Derrick Pitts, chief astronomer at the Franklin Institute, joins CBS News to break down what happens to the sun and Earth during a solar maximum and how we can prepare.