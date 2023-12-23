Elijah McClain Case
Tracking Santa
COVID Variant JN.1
Alex Batty Speaks Out
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Israeli airstrikes in expanded offensive kill at least 90, officials say
Founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch killed in car crash in Texas
Here's how NORAD tracks Santa on his Christmas travels
Drone fired from Iran strikes tanker off India's coast, Pentagon says
Man killed in shooting in Florida mall, police say
A Georgia nonprofit is on a mission to give building materials new life
Banksy artwork stolen in London; suspect arrested
Alabama woman with double uterus gives birth to twins on different days
Could suspected murder victim, back from the dead, be an impostor?
Shows
CBS Mornings
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS Saturday Morning
Face the Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBS Reports
CBS News Mornings
America Decides
Prime Time with John Dickerson
CBS News Weekender
The Takeout
The Uplift
Eye On America
The Dish
Here Comes the Sun
Person To Person
Live
CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore
CBS News Bay Area
CBS News Boston
CBS News Chicago
CBS News Colorado
CBS News Detroit
CBS News Los Angeles
CBS News Miami
CBS News Minnesota
CBS News New York
CBS News Philadelphia
CBS News Pittsburgh
CBS News Sacramento
CBS News Texas
CBS Sports HQ
Inside Edition 24/7
Mixible
Local
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Watch CBS News
What Ever Happened to Mary Day?
A 13-year-old girl vanishes in 1981. Detectives believe she was murdered. Years later, a woman appears and claims to be the missing girl. Is she an impostor? "48 Hours" correspondent Maureen Maher reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On