What dual strikes for actors and writers could mean for Hollywood's future The union representing thousands of film and television actors announced that they will go on strike beginning Thursday at midnight, leaving the Hollywood industry at a standstill. The SAG-AFTRA national board said its members will join Hollywood writers, who have been on strike since early May, on the picket lines. Elaine Low, staff writer for "The Ankler," joined CBS News to unpack the sticking points actors are fighting for, and what the dual strikes could mean for the future of the industry.