What does the bullish mood on economy mean for 2017? After a slow start, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 13 percent in 2016. The U.S. economy has also added more than 1.7 million jobs in the private sector and hourly wages increased nearly 3 percent in the past year. MoneyWatch correspondent Jill Wagner joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss how the optimism will impact the economy in the New Year.