What does Sidney Powell's guilty plea mean for Trump? Sidney Powell, an attorney who was a key figure in former President Donald Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges after reaching an agreement with prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia. Powell is also required to testify "truthfully against any and all co-defendants in this matter," the judge in the case said. CBS News reporter Graham Kates has more.