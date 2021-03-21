Live

What does it mean to be cool?

Generations of Americans have used the term, but there’s never been an accepted universal definition of cool. Derek Thompson, senior editor at “The Atlantic,” joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” with some insight on why that might soon change.
