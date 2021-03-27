Live

What does ISIS execution video location reveal?

In ISIS' newly released execution video, Jihadi John reveals the location of the video as Dabiq. CBS News National Security Analyst Juan Zarate explains what is gained by disclosing the location and how this ISIS video is different from others.
