What does the future of U.S. foreign policy look like? Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday in Florida. The meeting took place just one day after the Israeli leader met with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris separately at the White House. Jon Alterman, senior vice president and director of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joins to examine how the high-stakes talks could shape American foreign policy in the Middle East.