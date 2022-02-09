White House approves contingency plan to evacuate Americans from Ukraine in case of Russian invasion CBS News has confirmed that the White House has approved a plan to help Americans leave Ukraine if Russia decides to invade its neighbor. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata is on the ground with NATO troops in Lasna, Estonia, where troops have started training in preparation for a possible attack; then, CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes discusses how the U.S. is responding to the escalating tensions.