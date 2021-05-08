Live

What do we know about the Port Authority bomber?

Akayed Ullah, 27, is in custody after what officials are calling an attempted terror attack in New York City. Jeffrey Ringel, director at the Soufan Group and an FBI veteran, joins CBSN to discuss the latest on the investigation.
