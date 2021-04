What do we know about Obama's Supreme Court pick? President Obama has nominated Judge Merrick Garland as the nominee to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. What do we know about Judge Garland? CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford, CBSN political contributor Leslie Sanchez, Democratic Strategist Lynda Tran, and senior fellow at the Cato Institute Ilya Shapiro join CBSN with more details on the president's pick.