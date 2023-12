What do U.S. retaliatory strikes in Iraq mean for rest of Middle East? The U.S. launched a retaliatory strike after a drone attack on a military base in Iraq wounded three American service members. According to the Pentagon, an Iran-affiliated terrorist group is responsible for the airstrikes. Retired U.S. Army Colonel Jeff McCausland joined CBS News to discuss what could happen, and what the Pentagon is trying to avoid, as tensions rise in the region.