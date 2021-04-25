Live

What could have sparked deadly Oakland fire?

Oakland officials say there was an open investigation into the warehouse where a deadly fire killed at least 24 people. Neighbors allegedly complained the space was an "illegal residence." Retired FDNY lieutenant Frank Papalia joins CBSN to discuss.
