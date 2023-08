What China's economic slump could mean for U.S. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo is in China this week as part of the Biden administration's wider efforts to try and cool tensions with Beijing. She is the fourth White House official to visit China in the past four months. Amy Celico, a principal at foreign policy firm Albright Stonebridge Group, joins CBS News to analyze the state of U.S.-China relations.