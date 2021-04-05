Live

What China is doing to curb its market crisis

In a matter of just weeks, China, the world's second-largest economy, has seen a whopping $3 trillion wiped off the value of its stocks. CBS News correspondent Seth Doane looks at how China's government is trying to handle the financial turmoil.
