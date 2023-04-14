Watch CBS News

What causes a 1,000-year rain event?

Wednesday's storm in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, marked the rainiest day in the city's history and a 1,000-year rain event. CBS News senior weather producer David Parkinson explains more about this rare weather phenomenon.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.