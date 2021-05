What can we learn from the response to recent hurricanes? The southern U.S. was hit by two record-breaking hurricanes this season. Irma was the most powerful hurricane ever observed in the open Atlantic and Harvey dropped the most rainfall ever recorded in the continental U.S. Time magazine editor-at-large Jeffrey Kluger joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss how disaster response has changed since Hurricane Katrina and FEMA's strategic pre-deployment of resources.