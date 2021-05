What can we expect from Congress in September? After a month-long recess, lawmakers are returning to a long to-do list, which includes a Hurricane Harvey relief bill, a vote on the debt ceiling and spending bills to prevent a government shutdown. CBS News contributor and Washington Post congressional reporter Ed O'Keefe joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the expected repeal of DACA, why Republicans and Democrats need each other and whether he thinks the president is still serious about shutting down the government over border wall funding.