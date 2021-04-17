Live

Watch CBSN Live

What can voters expect from a general election?

USA Today's Susan Page, the Associated Press' Julie Pace, the Washington Post's Michael Gerson, and CBS News analyst Jamelle Bouie examine how -- or even if -- the parties could unite their fighting factions in time for the November election.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.