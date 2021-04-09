Live

What "Back to the Future Part II" predicted right

October 21, 2015 marks a very important day in cinematic history. Exactly 30 years ago, Marty McFly and Doc Brown blasted to this date in their DeLorean time machine in "Back to the Future Part II." Vladimir Duthiers reports.
