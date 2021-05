What are the next steps for Trump, Congress after Comey memo? According to a memo former FBI Director James Comey wrote after a meeting with President Trump, Mr. Trump told Comey that Mike Flynn had done nothing wrong and "I hope you can let this go." CBS News justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues and White House and foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan joined CBSN to break down the next steps for the Trump administration -- and for Congress -- in light of this news.