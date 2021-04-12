Live

What are the hottest vacation spots in 2016?

With 2016 being a few days away, people might want to think about beginning to plan next year's vacation. CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" with some suggestions of the hottest spots for 2016.
