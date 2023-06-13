Watch CBS News

What are in the classified documents at the heart of the Trump case?

Former President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities at a Miami federal courthouse Tuesday afternoon to be arraigned in the classified documents case. Charles McCullough, former inspector general of the intelligence community, and a former FBI special agent, explained the type of information found in the classified documents, and how Trump's situation compares to other prior classified documents cases, such as that of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
