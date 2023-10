Whale watchers overwhelmed by sighting of well-known white orca Whale watchers came across an "incredible and rare" orca sighting off the coast of California. Among a pod of killer whales, they saw local favorite Frosty, one of only a handful of leucistic killer whales in the world, according to the Oceanic Society. Experts say leucism causes animals to partially lose their skin's pigmentation, revealing the pale or white coloration.