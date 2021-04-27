Live

WH spokesman Spicer on Trump-Nordstrom tweet

WH press secretary Sean Spicer said President Trump did nothing wrong when he sent a tweet Wednesday morning regarding Nordstrom dropping his daughter's fashion line. See Spicer's remarks on the topic.
