Live

Watch CBSN Live

Western wildfires continue to spread destruction

Close to 70 massive wildfires are still burning in the West, with flames tearing through millilons of acres, hundreds of homes and still threatening thousands of residents. Carter Evans is in Okonogan, Oregon, with a more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.