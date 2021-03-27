Live

Western New York faces flooding after record snow

Warm temperatures are melting last week's gigantic snowfall in western New York. Icy slush is filling creeks around Buffalo, and all that runoff threatens the city with a flood disaster. Jericka Duncan reports.
