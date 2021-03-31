Live

West Coast port dispute threatens economy

Vital shipping ports on the West Coast are closing amid a labor dispute between shipping companies and longshoremen. As John Blackstone reports, the shutdown could lead to major losses for businesses and the U.S. economy as a whole.
