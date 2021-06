Former NATO commander says Biden should "go bold with Putin" President Biden will meet face to face with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday. Retired four-star general and former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Wesley Clark joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss how Mr. Biden can "go bold" with Putin and change U.S.-Russia relations. He also discusses how the U.S. military should address the growing threat of cyberattacks.