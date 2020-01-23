Impeachment Trial
Coronavirus
Rapper Juice WRLD
Kansas Basketbrawl
Boeing 737 Max
March for Life
Blake Shelton Interview
MLB Hall of Fame
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Impeachment live updates: Democrats detail Trump-Ukraine timeline
Coronavirus outbreak: Rush to contain a deadly virus from China
Woman killed and 7 wounded, including 9-year-old, in Seattle shooting
Air tanker crash kills 3 Americans battling Australian wildfires
Trump: U.S. service members hurt in Iran attack had "headaches"
Man apparently jumps from docked cruise ship and dies
Setback for woman facing charges for going topless at home
Man arrested with nearly $4 million worth of drugs in his car
Another inmate found dead inside understaffed Mississippi prison
Impeachment
Live updates: Senate hears opening arguments against Trump
Trump again blasts impeachment "hoax" before leaving Davos
Complete coverage of the proceedings
House impeachment team says intel agencies withholding evidence
Schiff: Calling Hunter Biden as trial witness would be an "abuse"
Bitter debate dominates first day of Trump trial
Trump's lawyers blast Dems for "flimsy" case
How 27 senators in Trump impeachment trial voted in Bill Clinton's
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Bay Area
CBSN Boston
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Minnesota
CBSN New York
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Dramatic testimony expected in Weinstein tria...
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue