Watch CBS News

Weighted blankets recalled after 2 children die

Target is recalling 204,000 weighted blankets after two children suffocated. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said two girls, ages 4 and 6, died in April after becoming trapped in the cover of a pillow fort blanket.
