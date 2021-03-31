Live

Weight Watchers sees significant drop in stocks

The most famous weight loss program in America has slimmed down big time. Weight Watchers, which has been around since the early 1960s, has seen its stock drop 75 percent over the past three years. Jill Schlesinger reports.
