Weight Watchers CEO says all fish, chicken breast among zero point foods Nearly half of people who made New Year's resolutions reportedly want to lose weight or get in shape, and U.S. News & World Report ranks Weight Watchers as the best diet to do that. It works by assigning points to food and restricting members to a certain number of points to eat per day. Last month, the company introduced Freestyle, a program featuring more than 200 foods that count for zero points. Weight Watchers president and CEO Mindy Grossman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss a sustainable and holistic approach to better health.