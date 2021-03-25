Live

Weight loss gets a technology boost

Now even your fork and plate are being engineered to help you slim down. A talking scale measures your meal and shouts instructions. There is also a weight-loss watch and a diet-inducing fork. WCBS' Bill Lind reports.
