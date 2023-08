Health officials raise concern about weight-loss drugs' possible side effects Drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro have seen their popularity skyrocket thanks to their weight loss benefits, but doctors are warning of the possibility of serious side effects that potential users aren't always aware of. The high cost of the drugs is also a concern. CBS News medical contributor Dr. Celine Gounder, editor-at-large for public health at KFF Health News, has more.