Weight-loss drug Wegovy cuts heart attack, stroke risk by 20%, study says A new study shows the popular weight loss drug Wegovy can also reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke by 20%. That's according to a not yet peer-reviewed clinical trial performed by drugmaker Novo Nordisk that studied more than 17,000 non-diabetic adults with heart disease who were obese or overweight. Cardiologist Dr. Ernst von Schwarz joins CBS News to discuss the significance of the findings.